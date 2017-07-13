OR Tambo security deployments result in three arrests and major drug bust
Police say the multi-disciplinary approach to safety and security at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) is yielding results‚ with the arrest of three suspects in two separate incidents in addition to a R50-million cocaine bust in the past 24 hours.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said that at about 1.30am on Thursday morning members of the Gauteng Flying squad patrolling on the N3 in the Germiston area noticed a white VW Golf 7 GTI with KZN registration plates.
The vehicle was being driven recklessly at high speed on the N3 North towards Pretoria. Members immediately gave chase and were able to stop the suspicious vehicle.
“Upon searching the vehicle‚ the members found three unlicensed firearms - an AK47 with ammunition in the magazine as well as additional ammunition inside a bag‚ an R5 rifle with ammunition in a magazine‚ a 9mm pistol with ammunition as well as extra ammunition in a bag.
“Both occupants of the vehicle‚ aged 35 and 50 years‚ were arrested and will appear in court on charges relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms‚ ammunition and possibly a suspected stolen vehicle.
The investigations are continuing to determine if the suspects are linked to any other crimes. They will appear at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court soon‚” Mogale said.
In another incident on Wednesday night‚ police picked up a suspicious white BMW between the Jet Park and Kraft off-ramps on the N12 travelling in the direction of Johannesburg.
“The vehicle was stopped and the police discovered it had a false Free State registration number. When the vehicle check was done‚ it was discovered that it was hijacked in Norkem Park two months ago. Police also discovered two unlicensed firearms with ammunition. The suspect was arrested‚” Mogale said.
Then on Thursday‚ at the cargo section of the airport‚ members of the DPCI and Customs officials intercepted a consignment of hair products‚ including shampoo. During the verification of the cargo‚ tests were conducted on the shampoo and a positive result for cocaine was achieved. The consignment with an estimated weight of 200kg and an estimated street value of R50 million was seized‚ Mogale added.
“The consignment was destined for Australia from Sao Paolo. No arrest was made in this regard but investigations are continuing.
“This multi-disciplinary intervention will continue and the team is commended on their commitment to fighting crime‚” Mogale said.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP