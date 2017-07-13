Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said that at about 1.30am on Thursday morning members of the Gauteng Flying squad patrolling on the N3 in the Germiston area noticed a white VW Golf 7 GTI with KZN registration plates.

The vehicle was being driven recklessly at high speed on the N3 North towards Pretoria. Members immediately gave chase and were able to stop the suspicious vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle‚ the members found three unlicensed firearms - an AK47 with ammunition in the magazine as well as additional ammunition inside a bag‚ an R5 rifle with ammunition in a magazine‚ a 9mm pistol with ammunition as well as extra ammunition in a bag.

“Both occupants of the vehicle‚ aged 35 and 50 years‚ were arrested and will appear in court on charges relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms‚ ammunition and possibly a suspected stolen vehicle.

The investigations are continuing to determine if the suspects are linked to any other crimes. They will appear at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court soon‚” Mogale said.

In another incident on Wednesday night‚ police picked up a suspicious white BMW between the Jet Park and Kraft off-ramps on the N12 travelling in the direction of Johannesburg.