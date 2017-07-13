Police launch manhunt for cop killers

“Maluleke was shot and wounded in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital‚ where he died on arrival. His colleague was not hurt‚” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said between five and six suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum and a Corolla.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange‚ condemned the killing of yet another police officer.

“A team of detectives will work around the clock to hunt down these ruthless criminals who have declared war on police officers. I am also appealing to the community members to isolate these criminal gangs‚” said De Lange.

Maluleke’s death follows the recent murder of Warrant Officer Sipho Boy Mthethwa‚ was shot and killed last week in Vosloorus‚ and another detective who was shot and wounded in Braamfischerville during a routine investigation to trace a criminal who was involved in serious and violent crimes‚ said Dlamini.

Dlamini said a reward would be offered to any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of criminals committing serious and violent crimes.

- TimesLIVE