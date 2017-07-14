A bottle of petrol and the death of hope

“I can’t get a job. I get told I am overqualified, white or too old,” he said.

Van Rooyen struggled too. Despite having numerous security qualifications, she couldn’t get a job.

Hallet believes he knows why she reached her tipping point on Monday.

“She had problems with her boyfriend. He was threatening to leave her and she got desperate. Her only source of income was disappearing,” Hallet said.

Metres away from his car-guard spot is a home industry shop, where Van Rooyen often came to ask for odd jobs.

“She was down and out like a lot of people here,” said Helen Smit, a cashier.

“She never begged for anything but she was willing to do anything. She even offered to scrub the floors,” said Smit.