Battle over the souls of the dead

Grieving families will have no protection against unscrupulous touting by funeral parlours that prey on them when they lose their loved ones in hospital.

That is thanks to a ruling by the National Consumer Commission, which has rejected an application for a funeral ombudsman to oversee the industry, leaving the more than R4.5-billion sector without a code of conduct and without limitations on touting.

The Funeral Industry Regularity Authority (Fira) has been lobbying to act as an ombudsman to prevent "atrocities" including undertakers paying commissions to hospitals, hospices and priests to secure bodies for them.

"After Fira's draft industry code of conduct was published for public comment, the NCC learnt from comments it received that the applicant did not enjoy support from the industry and that the industry did not agree with the applicant on the contents of the Fira's draft code," NCC spokesman Trevor Hattingh said yesterday.

The Funeral Federation of SA said its own initiatives would take the "funeral industry to a higher level".

It has been working with Setas to address training issues as there are no qualifications offered for funeral directors. It will also establish a professional body to comply with the SA Qualification Authority's standards.

"This process of drawing up policies, procedures, a career path and continuous professional development for all stakeholders in the industry is currently under way. Part of the Saqa requirements calls for an industry code of conduct that includes disciplinary processes and a legal expert has been appointed to assist with the drafting of this code," the federation said.

But Fira has said the rejection has left it undeterred. It will continue to lobby for an ombudsman and wants to discuss its concerns with Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

Fira said it had already been inundated with complaints against unscrupulous undertakers.

Reports say holding bodies for ransom is a common practice that arises when hospitals and morgues establish relationships with certain funeral parlours.