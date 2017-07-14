Big freeze is about to happen

Freezing temperatures are expected at the weekend caused by a cold front about to hit the country, with possible snowfalls forecast over the mountainous areas of the Western and Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The SA Weather Service said very cold minimum temperatures - as low as -10C in places - can be expected across the Western and Northern Cape, with a general decrease in temperatures across the country.

"Stronger interior winds can be expected over most parts of the country on Sunday and a possible gale- force southwesterly wind, about 70km/h, is expected between Cape St Francis and East London.

"By Monday the cold front will move to the east, with conditions improving significantly across the southern and western parts. Isolated morning showers are possible along the KwaZulu-Natal coastal areas. There will be very cold mornings with frostacross most of the interior," said Ezekiel Sebego, chief forecaster.

He said the "main snow event" is expected on Saturday in the southwestern mountains of the Western Cape.

Snow Report said snow is expected around Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape and in the Sani Pass region near Lesotho.

The weather service has warned the public against a hoax WhatsApp message that is circulating. It contains a misleading forecast alleging the storm would be twice as strong as the one that took place in the Western Cape a month ago.

"The service is aware of a hoax message doing the rounds that this system will be 'twice as strong as the system of June 2017'."

Sebego said the message was false.

He urged the public to consult the service's official sites "as the authoritative voice on weather and climate warnings".

In June forecasters alerted the public about a storm predicted to be the worst in 30 years. Residents of coastal areas were warned to move to higher ground for safety.