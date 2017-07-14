South Africa

Fire and brimstone over service delivery in Gomorrah

14 July 2017 - 06:34 By SIPHO MABENA
CHAOS: Police officers near Gomorrah informal settlement, Booysens, Pretoria West, where residents of an informal settlement took to the streets to protest about their lack of water and electricity by blocking roads and burning tyres yesterday Picture: LEBOGANG MOTAUNG
Promises and lies are what Gomorrah residents say they have received from the Tshwane municipality instead of services.

For almost a decade they have occupied the previously privately owned land in Pretoria West. Their pleas for housing, electricity and water have been ignored.

"We have heard enough of your stories. Time for talking is over. If nothing happens, we will break your head next time you come here," shouted one man as Gauteng's chief director for water and sanitation, Joshua Ngonyama, addressed the residents.

Ngonyama said the municipality had been unable to provide services as the land had been privately owned. He said the provincial government had since bought the land for more than R100-million.

He said there were more than 8000 shacks in the area.

Residents of nearby Hercules say their homes are targeted when violent service delivery protests flare up. They say they lived in relative peace for decades until the squatters moved into the empty piece of land about 10 years ago.

Not only are their houses pelted with stones and walls damaged, but children lock themselves inside in fear.

"They throw stones at my house, set electricity poles on fire and damaged my water meter. We haven't had electricity since Wednesday night," said a resident.

His neighbour, who identified himself only as Pieter, said his children feared to leave the house.

The windows of his house were smashed and his wall damaged as Gomorrah residents went on the rampage early yesterday morning.

"I have stopped reporting to police as nothing happens," he said.

Calm was restored in the area at about noon after residents burnt five vehicles, including a truck, as well as several buildings in the Tshwane University of Technology's horticulture department which also houses the municipality's environmental division's offices.

"We don't want explanations, we want action," the deputy chairman of the
SA National Civic Organisation, Mantladi Nkadimeng, said.

