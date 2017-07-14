Fire and brimstone over service delivery in Gomorrah

Promises and lies are what Gomorrah residents say they have received from the Tshwane municipality instead of services.

For almost a decade they have occupied the previously privately owned land in Pretoria West. Their pleas for housing, electricity and water have been ignored.

"We have heard enough of your stories. Time for talking is over. If nothing happens, we will break your head next time you come here," shouted one man as Gauteng's chief director for water and sanitation, Joshua Ngonyama, addressed the residents.