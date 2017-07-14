The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is taking legal action against the Bank of Baroda and the State Bank of India for allegedly failing to comply with South Africa's banking laws in their relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

"We have compiled evidence to take action against these banks and handed it to the Registrar of Banks and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

"We want these authorities to act to ensure that the Bank of Baroda and the Bank of India cease all business with the Guptas and revoke their licences to trade within South Africa," said Outa chief operations officer Ben Theron.