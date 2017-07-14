Man in court for the murder of 4-year-old

On Wednesday officers nabbed a 29-year-old man in Khayelitsha in connection with her murder.

"Eager to ensure that the killer of four-year-old Iyapa Yamile is brought to justice‚ detectives working on the case pursued every avenue‚'' said Traut.

The man is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"Crime committed against children is a top priority of the Western Cape police and we will use all resources to apprehend those responsible for preying on young victims who cannot defend themselves‚'' said Traut.

- TimesLIVE