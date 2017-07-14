South Africa

Mr Deaf SA reunited with his lost suitcase

14 July 2017 - 09:13 By Wendy Knowler
MR Deaf SA Gerard Croese with former Miss Deaf SA Shelley Ferreira. Mr Deaf SA was disqualified from a round of an international competition because his bag (with event outfit) was lost.
Image: Supplied

Mr Deaf SA Gerard Croese’s missing suitcase was delivered to him at his Prague hotel by Czech Airlines on Thursday night‚ three days after he arrived in the city to compete in the Mr and Miss Deaf World pageant.

He was unable to compete in a fashion show event on Wednesday evening because his outfits were in the suitcase. Croese’s cochlear implant charger was also in that suitcase‚ meaning he could finally recharge and regain his ability to hear.

And the reunion with the suitcase wasn’t the only good news.

“Best of all‚” said Shelley Ferreira‚ a former Miss Deaf SA‚ “the judges decided to overlook his lack of participation on Wednesday night‚ so he hasn’t lost any points.”

Ferreira is also in Prague to participate in the pageant’s fashion show. Her bag‚ along with that of Croese’s girlfriend Lihane Weyers‚ has also been found.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience‚” said Czech Airlines spokesman Daniel Sabik.

The five pieces of luggage had remained in Rome when the three of them flew on to Prague on Monday.

- TimesLIVE

