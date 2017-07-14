“Best of all‚” said Shelley Ferreira‚ a former Miss Deaf SA‚ “the judges decided to overlook his lack of participation on Wednesday night‚ so he hasn’t lost any points.”

Ferreira is also in Prague to participate in the pageant’s fashion show. Her bag‚ along with that of Croese’s girlfriend Lihane Weyers‚ has also been found.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience‚” said Czech Airlines spokesman Daniel Sabik.

The five pieces of luggage had remained in Rome when the three of them flew on to Prague on Monday.

- TimesLIVE