Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn
Passenger Rail Agency of SA is demanding more than R2.6-billion from the company that provided locomotives that were unsuitable for the South African rail network.
This comes just a week after the Johannesburg High Court found that the tender for the trains was specifically designed to favour Swifambo Rail Leasing and its partner, Spanish locomotive manufacturer Vossloh España.
Said Judge J Francis when he set aside the 2013 contract earlier this month: "Harm will be done to the administration of justice if this award is not set aside from the outset. Corruption will triumph if this court does not set aside the tender."
Prasa's lawyers, Werksmans Attorneys, issued a letter to Swifambo Rail Leasing yesterday demanding R2,650,208,400 with interest payments.
"In view of the findings in the judgment, payment is hereby demanded in accordance with the summons in the aforesaid action.
"To the extent that locomotives supplied are in the possession or under the control of our client, the return thereof continues to be tendered.
"Unless our client receives payment of the aforementioned amount, together with interest thereon, by 4pm on Wednesday July 19 2017, our client shall take the appropriate steps to enforce its rights, all of which remain reserved," said Bernard Hotz in the letter to Swifambo.
Swifambo's lawyer, Deon Lambert, said he had not yet seen the letter because he was in meetings the whole day.
But Swifambo had indicated it would appeal the high court's decision after the July 3 judgment.
Prasa launched the dramatic court action in November 2015 for Swifambo to take back its rail stock and refund the R2.65-billion already paid to it.
There was also R80-million paid by Swifambo to companies that were not its creditors.
The deal attracted international headlines when it was discovered that the trains were too tall for South Africa's railways.
Prasa chairman Popo Molefe approached the court to ask it to have the R4.8-billion locomotive deal scrapped.
Swifambo delivered 13 of the required 70 locomotives.
In the application Prasa won last month, Molefe detailed how Swifambo - a company owned by former senior government official Auswell Mashaba and formed specifically for the multibillion-rand deal - was assessed on the experience and technical capabilities of Vossloh España, even though the two had no joint venture or legal agreement in place during the bid process.
It was also discovered by Prasa after adverse findings by the auditor-general and the public protector that Swifambo was not disqualified from the tender, despite submitting a tax clearance certificate that had no VAT number, and no tax clearance certificate for Vossloh "as part of a joint venture or subcontractor" agreement.
It was a new company and had not traded before.
The company had no financial history which the Standard Bank could use to evaluate its financial viability, according to Prasa.
Swifambo failed to produce "previous experience of supply and leasing of locomotives, including attaching letters of referral from at least three clients for [which it] had done work".
Molefe uncovered that Swifambo could not have had any experience in rail because it was formally established on March 1 2012, just four months before the contract was awarded.
