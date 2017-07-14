Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn

Passenger Rail Agency of SA is demanding more than R2.6-billion from the company that provided locomotives that were unsuitable for the South African rail network.

This comes just a week after the Johannesburg High Court found that the tender for the trains was specifically designed to favour Swifambo Rail Leasing and its partner, Spanish locomotive manufacturer Vossloh España.

Said Judge J Francis when he set aside the 2013 contract earlier this month: "Harm will be done to the administration of justice if this award is not set aside from the outset. Corruption will triumph if this court does not set aside the tender."