South Africa

Watch: Letshego Zulu joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of her husband

14 July 2017 - 11:23

Friends and family on Wednesday bid farewell to Trek4Mandela climbers who will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary pads for teenage girls.

This year, the annual expedition counts among its members Letshego Zulu, whose husband, Gugu Zulu, died while climbing Kilimanjaro in July 2016.

READ MORE

Letshego Zulu compiles 'Gugu time capsule' for their daughter

Letshego Zulu wants to ensure that Gugu Zulu's legacy never fades away, more so for their daughter who will now get to know her dad through a time ...
TshisaLIVE
10 days ago

I'm going for Gugu - Letshego Zulu returns to Kilimanjaro

The widow of late sportsman Gugu Zulu, Letshego Zulu, says that she is returning to the trek that killed her husband, in order to pay tribute to him.
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Flying the flag for Gugu Zulu

A year after racing car driver Gugu Zulu died trying to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, his widow, Letshego, will return to the mountain to honour him.
News
17 days ago

Ayanda Mpama to embark on first Trek4Mandela since Gugu Zulu's death

Singer and TV personality Ayanda Mpama has made a bold decision to join the annual Trek4Mandela Kilimanjaro climb initiative in July, which ...
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Letshego Zulu had an emotional first Christmas without Gugu

It was the first Christmas without her beloved husband Gugu, and Letshego Zulu opened up about the turmoil she went through.Speaking about how the ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'God gave us a gift': Remembering Gugu Zulu

Death is hardly ever a welcome companion but all we can hope for is to die doing good and doing what we love, just like Gugu Zulu. The 38-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn South Africa
  2. Fire and brimstone over service delivery in Gomorrah South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE: It's payback time - Prasa demands R2.6 billion for trains that were ... South Africa
  4. It's not a green-eyed monster - it's a tiny new hermit crab found off the West ... Sci-Tech
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

Gugu Zulu’s wife joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of husband
State capture in the spotlight at SACP national congress
X