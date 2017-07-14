Watch: Letshego Zulu joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of her husband
14 July 2017 - 11:23
Friends and family on Wednesday bid farewell to Trek4Mandela climbers who will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary pads for teenage girls.
This year, the annual expedition counts among its members Letshego Zulu, whose husband, Gugu Zulu, died while climbing Kilimanjaro in July 2016.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP