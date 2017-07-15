South Africa

Man found shot and strangled to death in car

15 July 2017 - 12:38 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A man believed to be in his 50s was found shot and strangled to death in a vehicle on the corner of Van Buuren and Van der Linde roads in Bedfordview east of Johannesburg late on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that paramedics found the man in the front seat of the car with the driver’s window rolled down at about 11.20pm. The back windows of the vehicle were broken.

“The man was unresponsive and sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. It also appeared that the man was strangled.

“There was nothing paramedics could do to save the patient and he was declared dead on the scene‚” Siddal said.

She added that no form of identification was found on the victim and that local authorities would conduct an investigation into his death.

- TimesLIVE

