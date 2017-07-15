Two killed‚ eight injured in N3 collision in KZN

Two people were killed and eight injured when a vehicle and a bakkie collided on the N3 near the Nottingham Road off-ramp on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 Spokesperson Annine Siddall said the where the Jaws of Life had to be used to remove two of the victims from the vehicles.

“Unfortunately nothing could be done to save the male and female patient and they were declared dead on the scene.

“Four people sustained moderate injuries and four more sustained minor injuries‚” Siddall said. ER24 had transported one female victim with moderate injuries to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚ she said.

- TimesLIVE