Orania: White enclave eyes move to e-cash

A whites-only enclave in South Africa has resisted the country's multi-racial reality for more than two decades, even adopting its own paper money in its bid to promote self-sufficiency.

Now Orania, a town of 1,400 established during the dying years of apartheid and protected by the constitution, is looking to take its "ora" currency digital.

Orania was created by Afrikaners on private land in 1991 ahead of the dawn of democracy and its residents are mostly white farmers or traders. The town maintains its unique racial makeup by vetting and interviewing prospective residents.

If Orania's audacious plan goes ahead as expected, the "e-ora" will enter the world of virtual currencies -- although it's still a far cry from the likes of cyber-money giant Bitcoin.