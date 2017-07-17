His body and mangled bike were found on Sunday near the side of the road‚ according to Tread mountain biking website.

Anderson finished second in the veteran category of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic with his team mate Deon Kruger.

Former team mate with whom he shared a second place in the Absa Cape Epic in 2015 Andrew Mclean told the Tread website: “One of my fondest memories of Greg was when he arrived at Cycle Lab to buy new mountain bike shoes. He arrived with a scale to weigh his options. He was the ultimate weight weenie. He will be sorely missed by many. Keep riding Greg‚ you deserve epic never-ending trails‚” added McLean.

Friends paid tribute to him on Facebook.

He is survived by his wife Colleen and his three sons Robbie‚ Ryan and Nick.

His friend Clive Grinaker said on Facebook of his family: "They have lost an incredible husband‚ father. We have lost the most wonderful friend."

Former Bok rugby player turned mountain biker Joel Stransky also tweeted: "Tragic news! RIP Greg Anderson. Thoughts and prayers for Colleen and boys!"

Burry Stander‚ a professional mountain biker and Absa Cape Epic finisher‚ was killed by a taxi while training in Durban in 2013.

Stander was the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup under-23 men's cross-country 2009 world champion.

The taxi driver was later sentenced to three years in prison for culpable homicide.