Closing arguments in murder trial of mum's ex-lover accused of killing nine-year-old

The state and the defence will proceed with closing arguments in the murder trial of a Limpopo man who stands accused of killing his ex-lover's nine-year-old son on Monday.

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane decided to proceed with closing arguments after a witness who was supposed to testify in Jimmy Makhubela's defence failed to appear in court.

Makhubela was arrested last year for allegedly killing Katlego Lesenya from Mozombane Village outside Mokopane and dumping his body near a local river.