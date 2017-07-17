Closing arguments in murder trial of mum's ex-lover accused of killing nine-year-old
The state and the defence will proceed with closing arguments in the murder trial of a Limpopo man who stands accused of killing his ex-lover's nine-year-old son on Monday.
The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane decided to proceed with closing arguments after a witness who was supposed to testify in Jimmy Makhubela's defence failed to appear in court.
Makhubela was arrested last year for allegedly killing Katlego Lesenya from Mozombane Village outside Mokopane and dumping his body near a local river.
Katlego had gone missing for days before his body was eventually discovered.
On Monday Makhubela's lawyer‚ Lusani Mathavha‚ told the court that the witness would not testify as expected.
Mathavha said she had received instructions from Makhubela for the case to proceed.
Makhubela was initially arrested in connection with Katlego's disappearance. He was later charged with murder after he allegedly pointed out the place where the body had been dumped.
However‚ Makhubela later denied ever pointing out Katlego's body to the police.
He also refuted the state's version that he had killed Katlego after breaking up with the boy's mother‚ Nancy.
