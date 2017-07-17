Guests at a KwaZulu-Natal wedding got more than they bargained for when the groom fired a volley of shots to prevent a fight.

The gun-toting Eshowe groom who loosed at least four shots at the wedding on Sunday has been charged with murder. An 18-year-old man was killed and another was seriously wounded in the fracas‚ which broke out at the traditional wedding ceremony‚ held at the Ezingwenya reserve in Eshowe‚ northern KZN.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that detectives had arrested the 38-year-old groom at his family homestead where the nuptials were being held.

“Since it was a traditional wedding‚ a number of people were attending the wedding. While the ceremony was on‚ a fight broke out between young males‚” he said. “The suspect started firing warning shots to disperse the crowd‚ unfortunately an 18-year-old victim sustained gunshot wounds on his leg and armpit. He died at the scene.”

Zwane said that another man was wounded and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect was then arrested for murder and attempted murder. The firearm was confiscated and the man will appear at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court in due course‚” he said.