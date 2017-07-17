The country's health services could be facing another strike‚ the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng warned on Monday.

Jack Bloom‚ DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC‚ said a deadlock had been reached between National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) workers and the NHLS.

"I am concerned that preparations need to be made at Gauteng state hospitals and clinics for a looming strike at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). Gauteng would be the most affected by this strike‚ but has not done well in contingency arrangements for previous strikes in the health sector‚ including the recent mortuary strike‚" Bloom said in a statement.