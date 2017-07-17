Hlaudi feels the heat: SABC considering criminal charges

The SABC's interim board is on a mission to claw back millions of rands paid to disgraced former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

It is also thinking of laying criminal charges against the fired boss.

The board, appointed by President Jacob Zuma in March, plans to sue Motsoeneng for the return of a R11.4-million bonus he received in 2016. The bonus was linked to a deal that granted MultiChoice access to the public broadcaster's archives - without the authorisation of the then SABC board.