New look for The Times

Get ready for a fresh, new-look Times.

Coming on Wednesday, The Times will be debuting a new design intended to give your daily read some extra sparkle.

Our philosophy has not changed, though. The Times will still provide a snappy, sharply edited - and occasionally cheeky - take on the news.

Our new look will make reading our journalism even more of a pleasure with more emphasis on selecting the news nuggets you need to know.

We hope the new look will highlight the conversations we have with our readers every day through these pages and on TimesLIVE.

Our leading columnists, such as Justice Malala, Tom Eaton and Jonathan Jansen, remain in our pages, but expect to see some other big names too, with leading political journalist Ranjeni Munusamy and others making an appearance.

Our cutting-edge lifestyle coverage continues, with our popular puzzles, horoscopes and sports journalism.

We're looking forward to your thoughts and feedback.