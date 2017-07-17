David Ngwenya‚ 44‚ on Monday briefly appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court‚ where he faces murder charges for allegedly killing Yende and dumping her lifeless body at the Pieterboth substation.

The court also heard Ngwenya needed a new lawyer since he has fired his previous one.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Harry Manaka said police were still waiting for forensic evidence.

"We are also still looking for other outstanding suspects in the matter and we believe very soon we will make arrests‚" he said.

Outside the court a group of men and women chanted slogans while some shouted that Ngwenya must rot in jail.

The case was postponed to September 18.