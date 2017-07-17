Reward out for minibus rape gang

Gauteng police yesterday said they were investigating more than 20 cases of women being attacked in taxis.

They have released identikit pictures of two suspects in the attacks, and have offered rewards for information leading to their arrests.

The police said women were believed to be accomplices in this series of taxi attacks, the first of which was reported in March.

Gauteng police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said men were also being attacked.

"Once the victims boards the taxi, the other woman, who might be an accomplice, alights before the victims are attacked," he said.

In March, a Florida woman reported that she was raped in a taxi in front of her son. More than a dozen other similar cases were subsequently reported.

The areas in which the victims were attacked include Meadowlands, Booysens, Johannesburg central, Rosebank, Alberton, Germiston, Kliptown, Protea Glen, Langlaagte, Honeydew and Dobsonville.

"Since March, more than 20 cases have been under investigation by a team of detectives," the spokesman said.