Search resumes for men missing off Cape St Francis
Rescue efforts at Cape St Francis‚ where a chokka boat capsized on Sunday‚ were due to resume at 12:30pm on Monday.
Rescue teams were given time to get some food and resupply before rescue efforts started again.
Officials from the police‚ National Sea Rescue Institute‚ SA National Defence Force‚ SA Navy and municipal disaster management are assisting in the search for the missing fishermen.
Rescue teams along the coast have conducted search and rescue operations 1km in either direction from the wreck site‚ as most of the debris from the vessel is in that area.
However‚ there is still no sign of the missing fishermen.
During a quick debriefing session SANDF helicopter pilots told other officials that winds of 30 knots were blowing over the search area‚ hampering their efforts as they cannot fly slowly enough to canvas the area thoroughly.
- HeraldLIVE
