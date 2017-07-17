WATCH: Drought? What drought? asks Cape Town vlogger

"In most cases, springs have not been considered to supplement drinking-water supply because the expense of enabling the city to treat this water would not justify the small yield," said Limberg.

"Use of the water for other purposes, such as irrigation or industrial processes, would be more cost-effective and simpler to achieve, and would also take some pressure off the city's potable water reserves.

"The city is now engaging with the department of water and sanitation and other stakeholders and preparing a licence application for further use of the springs."

Limberg said as much as 2.8 million litres a day flowed from the Albion spring in Newlands. There are a number of similar springs feeding the tunnels, but unfortunately the water flows into the ocean unused.

The Western Cape was declared a drought disaster area by Premier Helen Zille last month.

The City of Cape Town has led the way in applying stringent water restrictions‚ saying late last month it was contemplating measures to restrict overall consumption to 500-million litres per day.