South Africa

WATCH: Head to these places quickly if you want to see snow in SA

17 July 2017 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE

Icy temperatures and snow show that for South Africa’s coastal provinces, winter has arrived.

Over the weekend the anticipated cold front hit the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape. Temperatures plummeted to as low as -10 degrees Celsius, turning these areas into a winter wonderland covered in snow.

The SA Weather Service said that by Monday the cold front would move to the east of the country, with conditions improving significantly across the southern and western parts.

“Isolated morning showers could be possible along the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, while very cold mornings with frosty conditions are expected across most of the interior,” the service said.

