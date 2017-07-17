Woman dies allegedly after consuming drugs with her husband

The mysterious death of a Bredasdorp woman is still being investigated by police.

Idali van Zyl was found dead in her home on Thursday.

Police said no ''foul play is suspected" but her husband told Die Burger that they had consumed about 4ml of ''Liquid G" each.

In a Netwerk 24 video he pleaded with the public to be aware about the danger of experimenting with drugs. "If you want to experiment… be careful because I lost my wife‚'' said Freddie van Zyl.

In the article he claims he found her in the toilet and that her lips were blue. He also said they had used the drug before and enjoyed it. The pair were allegedly due to appear in court in Cape Town in connection with his second hand car dealership‚ according to the article.

Ashley Potts‚ the director of the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre in Observatory is aware of the drug. However no one has ever been admitted to the facility for the abuse of "Liquid G''.

"Liquid G would form part of the methamphetamine (tik) category. When people say that there is a new drug on the market‚ for us as specialists we know that it is an older drug which has been mixed with other substances to give it a new name. We understand Liquid G to be synthetically based to link it with the common base drug. It is just that there is a new component to that drug‚'' said Potts.

Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk confirmed that the 38-year-old had died on July 13 and said her husband ''sustained injuries during a fall that he suffered the previous night''.

"A post mortem will determine the exact cause of her death‚'' said Van Wyk.

A friend‚ who did not want to be named‚ said Idali was a wonderful person and expressed his shock at the news of her death.

