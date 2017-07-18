Officers had been searching for a thief since 2016. Imagine their shock when a detective opened a fridge and found him there on Monday.

Members of the Vredenburg Detective Services were conducting a tracing operation in Louwville on the West Coast when occupants of a house barred them from entering‚ said police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk. But officers refused to give up.

“At about 06:30 the members approached the house and was again informed by an occupant of the house that the person they are looking for are not staying at that address” said Van Wyk.

The detectives had the last laugh when they produced a warrant of arrest for the suspect.

“The detectives…entered the house and started with their search and that is when they opened the fridge door and found the armed robber hiding in the fridge.”

The 29-year-old suspect went on the run after an armed robbery in February 2016. He appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“To ensure that offenders are brought to justice‚ members of Vredenburg Detective Services went beyond the extra mile‚” said Van Wyk.

- TimesLIVE