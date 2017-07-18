Gautrain will not step up security despite Uber attacks

The state-of-the-art rapid rail network which serves Pretoria and Johannesburg and is a link between OR Tambo International Airport and Sandton says it is aware of the volatile situation between metered taxis and Uber and has been urging commuters to take the necessary precautions when using Uber services to and from Gautrain stations as the rivalry continues to escalate.

“Our security personnel cannot risk their lives‚ or the lives of others around them in an attempt to deal with a situation that they are ill-equipped to. We therefore rely on the police and its expertise to deal with the situation‚" said Kesagee Nayager‚ Gautrain spokesperson.

“We continue to appeal to our passengers to remain vigilant and to report any criminal activity to the relevant authorities so that they may take the appropriate action. We have been supporting the police in its efforts to restore peace and order and will continue to do so‚” Nayager added.

Nayager conveyed the utility’s “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Uber driver who tragically lost his life yesterday as a result of the ongoing feud”.