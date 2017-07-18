Gautrain will not step up security despite Uber attacks
Gautrain will not be deploying extra security near its stations even though they have been identified as hot spots for attacks on Uber drivers and sometimes riders.
The state-of-the-art rapid rail network which serves Pretoria and Johannesburg and is a link between OR Tambo International Airport and Sandton says it is aware of the volatile situation between metered taxis and Uber and has been urging commuters to take the necessary precautions when using Uber services to and from Gautrain stations as the rivalry continues to escalate.
“Our security personnel cannot risk their lives‚ or the lives of others around them in an attempt to deal with a situation that they are ill-equipped to. We therefore rely on the police and its expertise to deal with the situation‚" said Kesagee Nayager‚ Gautrain spokesperson.
“We continue to appeal to our passengers to remain vigilant and to report any criminal activity to the relevant authorities so that they may take the appropriate action. We have been supporting the police in its efforts to restore peace and order and will continue to do so‚” Nayager added.
Nayager conveyed the utility’s “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Uber driver who tragically lost his life yesterday as a result of the ongoing feud”.
Uber driver Lindelani Mashau died on Monday. He had been admitted to hospital after being seriously hurt when his vehicle was set alight on June 10 in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria.
Uber maintains it is not a security company and is calling on law enforcement agencies and the police ministry to get involved and solve the ongoing attacks.
The company has also barred its drivers from retaliatory attacks‚ cautioning they would be deactivated from the app if they engaged in any violence.
“Uber has zero tolerance for retaliation or violence‚ it is important for driver-partners to report any incident and intimidation to the police who must take the necessary action. It is important for driver-partners to report any incident and intimidation to the police who must take the necessary action‚” said Samantha Allenberg‚ Uber spokesperson.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's spokesperson‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ could not be reached for comment on the meeting Uber is requesting with the minister.
