Guns for hire: Commission hears Glebelands hostel a hideout for paid killers

KwaZulu-Natal's wave of violence has its epicentre in Glebelands Hostel in the heart of Umlazi, south of Durban, a violence researcher claims.

About 90 people have been killed since April 2014 either in the hostel precinct or elsewhere in a series of attacks and counterattacks, according to activists.

Attacks by Glebelands hitmen are believed to include last Thursday night's shooting of ANCYL secretary-general and Umzimkhulu councillor Sindiso Magaqa.

Magaqa, with two other local municipality councillors, was shot and wounded with an R1 rifle in a shop near his home.