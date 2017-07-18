South Africa

Police release identikits of two men wanted in connection with Magaqa shooting

18 July 2017 - 15:52 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Supplied

A specialised police task team investigating the attempted murder of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa and two ward councillors have released identikits of men they believe to be involved in the plot.

Magaqa‚ along with Umzimkulu Municipality ward 11 councillor Nonsikelelo Mafa and ward 16 councillor Jabu Mzizi‚ were attacked by unknown gunmen‚ landing them in hospital last week.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the men in the identikits could be “of assistance” in solving the case. The nature of the two men's alleged involvement was not specified.

After the car the councillors were travelling in was peppered by gunfire‚ two suspects were seen fleeing scene in a red motor vehicle.

“The task team is making an appeal to anyone that can assist with any information regarding the whereabouts of the men to urgently contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer Benginkosi Jeza on 071 351 7233 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Meanwhile‚ Mulaudzi said that the task team had arrested one man for the slaying of Pongola ANC councillor Mbhekiseni Khumalo who was shot dead in December last year.

 

