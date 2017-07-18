Limpopo police are searching for an alleged serial rapist who duped them into believing he was another suspect and walked out of holding cells a free man.

The suspect‚ Gift Tonko Tshehla (20)‚ escaped from Motetema near Groblersdal‚ police said in a statement released on Monday evening.

“It is alleged that a 21-year-old man who claimed to be related to the suspect paid bail of R300 for this escapee‚ on the name of another suspect and took him away‚” police said.

“This suspect was originally arrested for a rape case which he allegedly committed during 2016 and he was later linked to five more other rape cases which he allegedly committed during 2014 where he was targeting young girls.”

It was not immediately clear when Tshehla walked off.

Anyone with further information on the suspect’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the police.