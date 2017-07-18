Police union Popcru has warned its members not to join an "unsanctioned" protest over wages.

Popcru said social media platforms had been used by "detractors" to rally members to join a planned strike.

"This is a populist and covert stance that is solely aimed at creating a false impression that they have numbers and can take the employer head on‚ ignorant of the fact that there are processes that have not come to an end‚ and therefore jumping the gun‚" the union said in a statement.

"The process of conciliation and mediation has passed without any resolution to the matter‚ and we are proceeding with the arbitration and are currently awaiting a date for the hearing. The outcomes will be communicated to the latter."

The planned demonstration relates to 10111 emergency line workers‚ who have in the past protested over wages.

Last month the SA Police Union and the newly formed SA Federation of Trade Unions marched to the offices of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

SAPU is demanding salary increases recommended by a task team set up by suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega in 2013.

Popcru said there was still hope that the differences could be ironed out.

"We are of the firm view that the ongoing arbitration process will be able to resolve the 10111 matter in a way that will be for the benefit of all workers. We are faced with rogue elements who have never achieved anything on their own‚ and instead resort to lies with the intention of gambling with workers' careers‚" the union said.

"We therefore call on all our members not to participate in activities that are not sanctioned by their own union Popcru. When Popcru is to take any action‚ we shall do so in consultation with our members across all structures of the union. We have the power and the will to get what we want."

