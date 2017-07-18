This announcement comes amid heightened pressure from residents who are facing evictions in suburbs including Woodstock‚ Salt River and Bo-Kaap due to gentrification.

The demand for housing in Cape Town‚ especially closer to the inner city‚ have skyrocketed as more people push to live closer to the CBD where they work.

Herron said the 10 sites are in the city centre‚ Salt River and Woodstock. In addition he said the city was also going to develop its first ever inner city transitional housing project in Salt River.

“The proposed development of the Salt River site is only the first; there are more transitional housing projects in the pipeline – in Salt River‚ as well as in other areas in Cape Town‚” he said.

Herron said the city will also issue a prospectus for the development of five sites in the city centre‚ Woodstock and Salt River in the next two months.

“We want these developments to offer a mixture of affordable housing typologies‚ including social housing‚ combined with market-related housing for those who can pay‚” he said.

He said the city will also encourage mixed-use development which would be a combination of residential‚ retail and commercial units‚ so that the business units can cross-subsidise the affordable housing units to ensure long-term sustainability.