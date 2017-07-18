Psychic search for Musu the missing cat

A R3000 reward, 3000 pamphlets and a special WhatsApp group have not been enough to find Musu the cat, who went missing during the devastating fires in Knysna more than a month ago.

Now Musu's owner, Antoinette Nicolaou, has called on an animal communicator to help in the search.

"The communicator specialises in communicating with animals through a psychic connection for, among other reasons, locating missing animals,'' said Nicolaou.

During the fires, police arrived at her home and ordered everyone to evacuate. Nicolaou's mother grabbed Musu and gave her to an employee, who put the cat in a police van outside.

"The policeman in the van said the cat could not sit on the front seat because of firearms there and Musu was placed on the floor,'' Nicolaou said.

"The plan was to evacuate everyone and then get Musu. When we eventually came downstairs the policeman had driven off with the cat.''

She searched everywhere for Musu and then went in search of the policeman, eventually locating him in George. But he had no idea where the cat had gone.