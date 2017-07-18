SA’s top 20 private hospitals ranked by Discovery Health patients based on their experiences were announced on Monday.

The hospitals rated best in the survey for the large‚ medium and small categories respectively were: Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban‚ Gateway Private Hospital in Umhlanga and Cormed Clinic in Vanderbijlpark.

Adult members of Discovery Health were surveyed about their experience of care after discharge from hospital and 136 hospitals were ranked in the latest analysis.

The results of the third Discovery Health Patient Survey Score (PaSS) highlighted gaps in delivery‚ unnecessary costs and other areas for improvement.

But increasingly private hospitals are meeting patient expectations and needs‚ this survey found.

Head of Quality of Care at Discovery Health Dr Roshini Moodley Naidoo said: “Since publication of the survey scores‚ we are observing positive changes in how care is experienced by patients.”

The survey covers questions across categories such as pain management and how healthcare providers communicate.

The age and gender of patients‚ and nature of illness‚ are taken into account to make the comparisons fair.

Discovery Health reported that patients who were well prepared for discharge had better health outcomes and were at lower risk of repeat admissions.

“The Top 20 hospitals must be commended for building a more patient-centred healthcare system‚ which understands and responds quickly to patients’ needs‚ and involves patients and their families in care decisions‚” said Moodley Naidoo.

The PaSS Top 20 hospitals in 2016‚ across all size categories‚ are:

· Cormed Clinic

· Ethekwini Hospital And Heart Centre - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Gateway Private Hospital

· Hillcrest Private Hospital - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Life Bay View Private Hospital

· Life Rosepark Hospital

· Lowveld Hospital - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Mediclinic Cape Gate

· Mediclinic Ermelo

· Mediclinic George

· Mediclinic Hoogland

· Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt

· Mediclinic Milnerton - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Mediclinic Panorama - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Mediclinic Stellenbosch - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Midvaal Private Hospital - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Netcare Jakaranda Hospital

· Netcare N1 City Hospital

· Wilmed Park Private Hospital - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

· Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital - Top 20 hospital over three consecutive years

The PaSS Top hospitals in 2016‚ by size category‚ are listed below (alphabetically):

Large Hospitals:

· Ethekwini Hospital and Heart Centre

· Hillcrest Private Hospital

· Life Rosepark Hospital

· Mediclinic Panorama

· Netcare N1 City Hospital

Medium sized hospitals:

· Gateway Private Hospital

· Jakaranda Hospital

· Mediclinic Hoogland

· Mediclinic Stellenbosch

· Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital

Small Hospitals:

· Cormed Clinic

· Lowveld Hospital

· Mediclinic Ermelo

· Midvaal Private Hospital

- TimesLIVE