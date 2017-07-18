Uber drivers ride in fear

"The security guards the company claims are there to protect us stand there and do nothing when we are attacked. They take forever to arrive on the scene and also act as spies for the company‚" a Johannesburg-based driver said.

He said last Friday a woman driver was attacked at Park Station in the presence of the guards.

He said the woman's vehicle was boxed in by metered taxi drivers and she had to drive into the vehicles to escape whilst the guards watched.

"The worst part is that we are also not supposed to defend ourselves or fight back or we are deactivated (suspended from the app-driven service). The guards are just there to rat us out if we defend ourselves‚" he said.

Another driver‚ a 33-year-old from Limpopo‚ said he was assaulted in Pretoria last month and the security guards did nothing.

He said the guards told him they were there to "calm the situation" and not to intervene.

"What's the point of having security guards that do nothing to protect us?" he asked.

The drivers said Uber was throwing them to the wolves and would not take responsibility for what was happening to them.

They told of how they have to risk their lives daily to pay their car instalments and to feed their families.

"My wife calls me every minute just to check if I am still alive. Getting out there is dangerous‚" the driver said.