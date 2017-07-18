As South Africa remembered the legacy Nelson Mandela left for the country yesterday‚ six of the world’s most respected leaders celebrated the legacy he left to the world.

Madiba’s widow‚ Graça Machel‚ led a march through Cape Town joined by fellow “Elders” Pakistani human rights activist Hina Jilani‚ former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos‚ former Irish president Mary Robinson‚ and former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland.

The march was to mark the 10th anniversary of The Elders‚ which also includes former UN secretaries-general Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon‚ Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former US president Jimmy Carter.

The leaders were joined in Cape Town by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson‚ who stood among a crowd of about 1000 people‚ mostly from Cape Town's poorest communities‚ as Machel addressed them on the Grand Parade where Mandela gave his first speech after his release from prison 27 years ago.

Branson was one of the founders of the organisation and he told TimesLIVE the idea behind the organisation was to continue Mandela’s legacy after he was gone.