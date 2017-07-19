South Africa

Another user of ‘k’ word held to account by Equality Court

19 July 2017 - 18:21 By Timeslive
Judge, court, gavel.
Judge, court, gavel.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Yet another person has been held to account by the Equality Court for using the “k” word‚ the South African Human Rights Commission says.

The SAHRC welcomed the fact that the Equality Court for the District of the Cape‚ sitting in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last Friday‚ had once again confirmed that the use of the ‘K-word’‚ as a derogatory racial epithet‚ is unlawful and bears consequences.

“The Court ordered that the Respondent‚ Mr Trevor Kordom‚ tenders an apology; attend a minimum of four sensitivity training sessions with the Commission‚ within a period of three months; has to pay damages and that his licence as a lay preacher be suspended for a minimum of three months. The South African Human Rights Commission welcomes this decision and its order‚” the commission said.

“With the increased reports of racially fuelled confrontations occurring between South Africans‚ an order that specifically focuses on the tendering of an apology as well as sensitivity training‚ is essential in fostering the society envisioned by the Preamble of the Constitution: ‘South Africa belongs to all who live in it‚ united in our diversity’‚” the SAHRC said.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Farm owner ordered to apologise for using k-word

The Thabazimbi Equality Court has reaffirmed that the use of the K-word as a racial slur is unlawful and that those who use it will be held to ...
News
1 day ago

'F-k White People' exhibition is art‚ not hate speech - court

A controversial exhibition titled "F-k White People" has been found by the Equality Court to be an expression of art as opposed to hate speech.
News
14 days ago

'Dear black people', please move your car

Dispute over parking space turns ugly
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Another user of ‘k’ word held to account by Equality Court South Africa
  2. One family‚ eights deaths - uncles jailed South Africa
  3. WATCH: Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions South Africa
  4. Cyclists to pedal for protection from killer motorists South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions
X