Yet another person has been held to account by the Equality Court for using the “k” word‚ the South African Human Rights Commission says.

The SAHRC welcomed the fact that the Equality Court for the District of the Cape‚ sitting in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last Friday‚ had once again confirmed that the use of the ‘K-word’‚ as a derogatory racial epithet‚ is unlawful and bears consequences.

“The Court ordered that the Respondent‚ Mr Trevor Kordom‚ tenders an apology; attend a minimum of four sensitivity training sessions with the Commission‚ within a period of three months; has to pay damages and that his licence as a lay preacher be suspended for a minimum of three months. The South African Human Rights Commission welcomes this decision and its order‚” the commission said.

“With the increased reports of racially fuelled confrontations occurring between South Africans‚ an order that specifically focuses on the tendering of an apology as well as sensitivity training‚ is essential in fostering the society envisioned by the Preamble of the Constitution: ‘South Africa belongs to all who live in it‚ united in our diversity’‚” the SAHRC said.

- TimesLIVE

