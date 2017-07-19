The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed a sentence handed down to a motorist found guilty of reckless‚ negligent and inconsiderate driving.

The Cullinan magistrate court sentenced Mr Olayori Abdul Bakare to a fine of R10‚000 or two years imprisonment if he did not pay up.

His driver's licence was suspended for a period of five years.

Bakare was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the notorious Moloto Road in December 2012‚ the road agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In sentencing Mr Bakare (on Tuesday) the court noted that many people have lost their lives on Moloto Road and driver misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

"The RTMC believes that this sentence will send a strong message to motorists who continue disregarding the rules of road.