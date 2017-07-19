Bad driver loses licence for five years for Moloto Road recklessness
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed a sentence handed down to a motorist found guilty of reckless‚ negligent and inconsiderate driving.
The Cullinan magistrate court sentenced Mr Olayori Abdul Bakare to a fine of R10‚000 or two years imprisonment if he did not pay up.
His driver's licence was suspended for a period of five years.
Bakare was arrested for reckless and negligent driving on the notorious Moloto Road in December 2012‚ the road agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In sentencing Mr Bakare (on Tuesday) the court noted that many people have lost their lives on Moloto Road and driver misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.
"The RTMC believes that this sentence will send a strong message to motorists who continue disregarding the rules of road.
"The courts need to hand down stiff sentences regularly to reinforce the message of zero tolerance to inconsiderate and reckless driving‚" the agency said. "Too many South Africans die needlessly on the road because of the unacceptable negligent conduct of some drivers."
Last year‚ government announced a planned R3.7-billion upgrade of the entire 139km stretch of the R573 (Moloto Road) over the next five years.
The narrow pot-holed stretch of road transports around 50‚000 people a day from Limpopo and Mpumalanga to their jobs in Gauteng.
The road passes through 33 informal settlements and townships within its immediate vicinity.
Over the next five years‚ government has promised that: Critical sections will be widened‚ while roundabouts‚ pedestrian walkways and dedicated turning lanes will be built at vital intersections. Better street lighting will also be provided‚ while illegal access routes that have sprung up along the road will be closed. The road will also be properly fenced.
