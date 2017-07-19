South Africa

BREAKING: Eskom board to take disciplinary action against Koko

19 July 2017 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
Matshela Koko. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eskom board has decided to take disciplinary action against executive Matshela Koko‚ the utility's interim chairperson said on Wednesday.

"The board has taken a decision to pursue disciplinary action against Mr Koko. The minister of public enterprises has been informed of this decision‚" Zethembe Khoza said at a briefing to announce Eskom's financial results.

The decision followed an investigation by law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and Nkonki.

Koko‚ who was acting CEO after Brian Molefe's departure from Eskom‚ was suspended earlier this year after allegations of a possible conflict of interest involving his stepdaughter‚ who was a director of a company that scored R1 billion in business from Eskom.

