The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has appointed an acting CEO‚ a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Pearl Bhengu‚ KwaZulu-Natal regional executive manager‚ was already in Pretoria to take up the position‚ Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.

Bhengu takes over from former acting CEO Thokozani Magwaza‚ who stepped down earlier this week amid controversy.

Magwaza's departure followed reports that his life was under threat.

He is due to testify against Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini in a public inquiry about her role in the Sassa grants debacle.

- TimesLIVE