A 55-page document detailing the charges against a 22-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting pupils from Parktown Boys’ High was handed into the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The accused‚ who is not being named until he has pleaded‚ faces a total of 160 charges ranging from sexual assault‚ attempted murder‚ grooming children for sexual activity‚ to assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also faces charges of exposure of pornography to children and child neglect.

The man was a sports coach at the affluent school and was allegedly captured on CCTV footage abusing the boys.

A total of 22 have reportedly come forward.

He left the school shortly after the allegations surfaced in November 2016 and was arrested shortly thereafter.

He was released on R3‚000 bail. Officials from Parktown Boys High were among those who were present in the court gallery.

The accused appeared nervous; and glanced briefly at school officials who were seated on the one side of the court.

He left the courtroom following his appearance‚ gesturing to two men who had accompanied him to court.

His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September 8.

- TimesLIVE