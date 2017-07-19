Cops with no guns, no bullets, nothing to do

An alleged bullet shortage and bureaucratic bungling have resulted in dozens of Ekurhuleni police officers being confined to their desks after their guns were confiscated.

Some of these officers were part of a team deployed to Soweto to monitor rival taxi gang killings.

"This is a serious problem because we are part of the taxi task team assisting the Johannesburg Metro Police Department," one officer said. "If there is any crisis, there is no way we can respond."

According to insiders, more than 20 officers in Springs have had their guns confiscated for more than a week because they could not renew their expired shooting compliance certificates. More than 20 others will face a similar fate this week.

"We were told last week Tuesday that the shooting [course] is cancelled because of the shortage of ammunition," an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said. "Our guns were then taken last Friday and we were told that we cannot go out because we don't have our compliance certificates.

"If anything happens with your gun and you don't have the certificate, the SAPS will not cover you."

His colleague, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the situation was frustrating.

"My certificate of competence expired on July 15. I was prepared to go to the shooting range so I can go back to work, but I was told that I cannot go to the shooting range. I am shocked. How can the SAPS say it is running out of ammunition?"

Asked what they were doing in the meantime, one officer said: "I am doing nothing."

Another said he was "taking in the sun outside the police station".

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini denied that firearms were withdrawn.

He said: "Though this office may not discuss operational issues relating to resources such as equipment, personnel and training with the media, there are no members in Springs whose firearms have been withdrawn." -

TimesLIVE