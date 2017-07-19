'Dear black people', please move your car

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is to approach the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after a dispute over a parking bay turned racial at the weekend.

Nonhle Cele, who lives at Garden Mews in Pinetown, found a tersely worded note slipped through the window of her car on Monday morning.

The note, with the underlined heading "Dear black people", was supposedly signed by the building's caretaker, and said residents may only use their own parking bays and not an area demarcated for visitors.

"In the morning when I was going to work I opened my car and I found a note on the driver's seat. It said: 'Dear black people' at the top and I was so shocked," Cele said.

"It was basically telling me not to park in the visitors' parking. I would have appreciated him addressing me in a professional manner and there was no need for him to make this about race," Cele said.

She said she had been to the police station where officers had advised her to approach the Human Rights Commission.