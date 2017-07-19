After close to 20 court judgments‚ there seems to be no end in sight in the long-running battle between Tasima and the department of transport.

The department has approached the Constitutional Court for the second time to ask it to set aside a February high court judgment which requires it to pay Tasima about R30m.

This is despite the fact that the department’s agency‚ the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)‚ now has full control of the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNaTIS) since April this year.

The Constitutional Court‚ in November last year‚ ordered Tasima to hand over eNaTIS to the RTMC within 30 days.

The Constitutional Court had found that the contract with Tasima was invalid from June 23‚ 2015.

Tasima was awarded a contract by the transport department in 2001 to implement and run eNaTIS from 2002. The system enables the department to regulate and administer the licensing of all vehicles in the country‚ learner driver and drivers’ licences and roadworthiness tests.

The Constitutional Court‚ in its judgment‚ also found that a number of interim orders issued by the high court to force the department to comply with the contract with Tasima fell away from June 2015.