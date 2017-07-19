Exclusive: How Duduzane Zuma dodged speeding fine bullet

Zuma maintained that his high-powered Porsche hit a puddle of water and he lost control‚ veering into the taxi‚ which in turn smashed into the barrier.

The fines were never brought up during the inquest inquiry and NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said the prosecuting authority was not aware of the speeding fines until sent questions by TimesLIVE.

Mazaham also advised Zuma on how to doctor his testimony to fit in with his initial account submitted to police after the accident in one letter telling him to “please carefully reconsider his recordal” (sic) of certain details.

This information comes to light following a report by The Times on Wednesday in which it emerged that the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute Zuma despite Randburg Magistrate Lalitha Chetty ruling Zuma was negligent and his actions led to the death of 30-year-old Phumzile Dube.

Asked about apparent contradictions in two statements made by Zuma‚ Mfaku said: “Such evidence if in existence must be placed before the prosecution for same to be considered with all the facts surrounding this matter.”

“Depending on the nature of the evidence the prosecution will always review and consider its decision based on the new evidence if such is relevant to the conduct on the date of the accident.”

Mfaku also confirmed the NPA had declined to prosecute Zuma in August 2015 because after an intensive review of the evidence‚ there was no chance of a successful prosecution.