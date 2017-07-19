The Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday ended a deadly family feud that is believed to caused a blood bath and left a trail of graves by jailing two brothers.

The two men‚ Qiniselihe Eric Danisa‚ 43‚ and his brother Maphutha Hendrick Danisa‚ 55‚ were each handed 25 years for the murder of their nephew Phiwayibona Dumakude‚ who was gunned down at the Dube Hostel on June 14 2015‚ said police.

“It is alleged that it was a form of revenge after their brother Zamukuphila Danisa was shot dead at the Diepkloof Hostel on the same day in the morning‚” said Captain Xoli Mbele.

“About eight people have died since the beginning of this family feud from Emsinga‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚” added Mbele.

The brothers were arrested two months after the killings in Booysens where they were both employed.

Two illegal firearms were found in the possession of the younger of the two brothers‚ stuffed in the bonnet of a vehicle.

The motive for the killings was unknown‚ said Mbele‚ adding that even as the court questioned what had led to the bad blood‚ no one gave an understandable explanation.

Qinisile Danisa was handed 25 years for murder and an additional five years for the possession of an unlicensed gun and two years for the possession of ammunition. The possession convictions would run concurrently with the murder conviction.

Maphutha Danisa was handed a 25 year murder sentence.

“The police believe this sentence will send a strong message to the families and the community at large that it is a crime to take the law into your own hands‚” said Mbele.

- TimesLIVE