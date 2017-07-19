Police watchdog vents at 'unfounded' testimony at KZN political violence commission
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has his out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the watchdog says are “spurious allegations”.
Burger made claims regarding Ipid while testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.
Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a preying ground for hitmen and criminals.
Included in Burger’s testimony was an assertion that Ipid in KZN was dysfunctional and that investigators had made key errors in cases under their control.
The directorate rubbished Burger’s claims in a statement released on Wednesday.
“The Ipid is not aware of Burger having visited the KZN office to witness for herself the dysfunction which she alleges has beset it‚” it reads.
“Perhaps Burger doesn’t know that investigations stand or fall on evidence. It would be helpful if Burger would actually substantiate her allegations instead of just making unfounded statements against those who are working to resolve the problems at Glebelands.”
The directorate said that investigators had often been hamstrung by Burger‚ and even went as far as accusing her of removing evidence from a crime scene.
“In one case‚ Burger picked up evidence from the scene and when she was requested to hand over the evidence‚ she gave Ipid investigators the run-around. After the evidence was handed over‚ Burger was requested to provide a chain statement.
“It took months for the statement to be obtained after Burger was informed that this kind of conduct could amount to defeating the course of justice as Burger‚ who is a civilian‚ was not entitled to have evidence in her possession.”
Testimony in the Moerane Commission is expected to continue this week.
- TimesLIVE
