The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has his out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the watchdog says are “spurious allegations”.

Burger made claims regarding Ipid while testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a preying ground for hitmen and criminals.

Included in Burger’s testimony was an assertion that Ipid in KZN was dysfunctional and that investigators had made key errors in cases under their control.

The directorate rubbished Burger’s claims in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Ipid is not aware of Burger having visited the KZN office to witness for herself the dysfunction which she alleges has beset it‚” it reads.