South Africa

Police watchdog vents at 'unfounded' testimony at KZN political violence commission

19 July 2017 - 12:27 By Jeff Wicks
Expert Witness Vanessa Burger speaks to the Moerane Commission about her findings into the political killings in KZN, especially in Glebelands Hostel. File photo.
Expert Witness Vanessa Burger speaks to the Moerane Commission about her findings into the political killings in KZN, especially in Glebelands Hostel. File photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has his out at KwaZulu-Natal community activist Vanessa Burger for what the watchdog says are “spurious allegations”.

Burger made claims regarding Ipid while testifying at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe the violence-plagued Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a preying ground for hitmen and criminals.

Included in Burger’s testimony was an assertion that Ipid in KZN was dysfunctional and that investigators had made key errors in cases under their control.

The directorate rubbished Burger’s claims in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The Ipid is not aware of Burger having visited the KZN office to witness for herself the dysfunction which she alleges has beset it‚” it reads.

89 people murdered and not one arrest at Glebelands hostel

The Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal resumed after a month recess. On Monday‚ the commission‚ chaired by ...
News
1 day ago

“Perhaps Burger doesn’t know that investigations stand or fall on evidence. It would be helpful if Burger would actually substantiate her allegations instead of just making unfounded statements against those who are working to resolve the problems at Glebelands.”

The directorate said that investigators had often been hamstrung by Burger‚ and even went as far as accusing her of removing evidence from a crime scene.

“In one case‚ Burger picked up evidence from the scene and when she was requested to hand over the evidence‚ she gave Ipid investigators the run-around. After the evidence was handed over‚ Burger was requested to provide a chain statement.

“It took months for the statement to be obtained after Burger was informed that this kind of conduct could amount to defeating the course of justice as Burger‚ who is a civilian‚ was not entitled to have evidence in her possession.”

Testimony in the Moerane Commission is expected to continue this week.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Despite several judgments‚ battle between Tasima and transport department ... South Africa
  2. Government is working on Uber attacks‚ says Mbalula South Africa
  3. Soldiers and police at SANParks entrance gates during strike South Africa
  4. Kidnapper's 'accomplice' story fails to get into first gear South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Sir Richard Branson walks with the Elders on Mandela Day
Sir Richard Branson remembers Mandela's hustle

Related articles

  1. Guns for hire: Commission hears Glebelands hostel a hideout for paid killers South Africa
  2. Hit on ANCYL's Magaqa can be traced back to Durban hostel: expert Politics
  3. Murder of politicians in KZN: Witnesses to testify in camera Politics
  4. Public Protector’s findings on Glebelands ‘fair’‚ says KZN violence monitor News
  5. Glebelands killing fields: Public Protector berates police News
X