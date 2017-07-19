Sewing and crochet skills help these women pay their bills
In order to “make life bearable”‚ a 69-year-old woman from Cape Town has a part-time job at a factory‚ while also selling cosmetics as well as making bedding for customers. She is one of an increasing number of South Africans who are taking up second jobs in order to survive the economic squeeze.
"I will rent out my house or sell my belongings but I will never stand in the street begging‚'' she said.
To supplement her meagre government pension‚ she turned to handcraft and salesmanship.
"I enjoy my job at the factory. And I sell all sorts of light things‚ things I can carry. At my age I can't even consider hard labour (transporting heavy items)‚" she said.
The woman lives alone in one of the city's northern suburbs and while she does not have children‚ other family members help by finding clients for her.
Domestic worker Bebsy Mahlangu works as a daily char at four houses‚ spread over five days a week. But crocheting hats and scarves is a passion that provides the 54-year-old with an extra income.
“Life is expensive. I sell hats‚ washing peg bags‚ scarves and phone covers in order to have extra money to provide for my home‚” she said.
Mahlangu works as a domestic worker in and around Pretoria at Mooikloof Ridge‚ Fairy Glen‚ Centurion and around The Grove.
“I work at different houses on different days‚ then crotchet on my way home in the bus or on Saturdays‚” she said.
This is how she is able to provide for herself and her unemployed husband‚ she said.
Mahlangu’s husband was laid off from work six weeks ago.
The latest Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor — which surveyed almost 1‚000 urban South Africans — found that rising living costs and an ailing economy are driving more South Africans to work multiple jobs.
In summary‚ the study found 37% had additional ways of earning money. Of these‚ 13% stated they had an additional job that was similar to their everyday jobs while 24% did something totally different.
Statistics South Africa reported in June that the country's economy had officially entered a recession.
Duncan Barker‚ an independent financial adviser‚ said people were taking second jobs as a necessity.
He too has a sideline business to earn extra cash.
“You cannot simply rely on one source of income. Besides being a financial adviser‚ I run a recycling company for extra income.
“It’s getting harder with the longer life expectancy‚ if your company retires you at age 65‚ what will you live off for the rest of your life? Or what if something unexpected like retrenchment occurs?
“We are consumers and we want what we want now and so we must be prepared to work even harder to afford our set lifestyles‚” said Barker.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP