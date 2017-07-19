"I enjoy my job at the factory. And I sell all sorts of light things‚ things I can carry. At my age I can't even consider hard labour (transporting heavy items)‚" she said.

The woman lives alone in one of the city's northern suburbs and while she does not have children‚ other family members help by finding clients for her.

Domestic worker Bebsy Mahlangu works as a daily char at four houses‚ spread over five days a week. But crocheting hats and scarves is a passion that provides the 54-year-old with an extra income.

“Life is expensive. I sell hats‚ washing peg bags‚ scarves and phone covers in order to have extra money to provide for my home‚” she said.

Mahlangu works as a domestic worker in and around Pretoria at Mooikloof Ridge‚ Fairy Glen‚ Centurion and around The Grove.

“I work at different houses on different days‚ then crotchet on my way home in the bus or on Saturdays‚” she said.

This is how she is able to provide for herself and her unemployed husband‚ she said.

Mahlangu’s husband was laid off from work six weeks ago.