South Africa

WATCH: Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

19 July 2017 - 16:43 By TimesLive

The Red Ants have evicted tenants who illegally occupied the Fattis Mansions building in central Johannesburg following an eviction court order.

The eviction took place early on Wednesday morning.

This building was once a stylish block of flats but is now a rundown building with no functioning lights or water.

One woman carrying a disabled baby on her back said that she was allegedly sexually abused by the Red Ants. She also alleged they took her ID book as well as R400 she had been saving for baby food and kept in her bra.

Another evicted resident said: “We don’t know where we going to sleep tonight as we are homeless and we also have disabled people here.”

Most read

  1. Another user of ‘k’ word held to account by Equality Court South Africa
  2. One family‚ eights deaths - uncles jailed South Africa
  3. WATCH: Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions South Africa
  4. Cyclists to pedal for protection from killer motorists South Africa
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA musicians’ final tribute jam for Ray Phiri
Watch Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

Related articles

  1. ConCourt sends families battling eviction to new homes 30km away South Africa
  2. Owner of rundown hijacked building ravaged by fire had big plans to renovate it South Africa
  3. 'Biased' judge caves in to Bromwell Street residents' pressure South Africa
X