WATCH: Red Ants evict illegal squatters from Fattis Mansions

The Red Ants have evicted tenants who illegally occupied the Fattis Mansions building in central Johannesburg following an eviction court order.

The eviction took place early on Wednesday morning.

This building was once a stylish block of flats but is now a rundown building with no functioning lights or water.

One woman carrying a disabled baby on her back said that she was allegedly sexually abused by the Red Ants. She also alleged they took her ID book as well as R400 she had been saving for baby food and kept in her bra.

Another evicted resident said: “We don’t know where we going to sleep tonight as we are homeless and we also have disabled people here.”